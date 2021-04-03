UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revised To Reflect Geopolitical Situation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:26 AM

Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revised to Reflect Geopolitical Situation

The European Union should consider rising geopolitical challenges and rethink the way the bloc builds its relationship with the United States, Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Friday at an online event

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Union should consider rising geopolitical challenges and rethink the way the bloc builds its relationship with the United States, Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Friday at an online event.

Earlier in January, Lisbon has taken over the rotating Council presidency of the Council of the European Union from Germany. Until July 2021, Portugal will head all projects of the bloc's legislature, including security and defense matters.

"We have conditions I believe with the [US President Joe] Biden's administration to rethink ... the way the US and Europe should be working together in a context which is very challenging," Cravinho said, noting that there are fundamental changes that Europe has to adapt to.

According to the minister, in this new reality, it was inevitable that the EU would strive for an increasing level of European strategic autonomy, though he stressed that he favored the concept of "autonomy for" rather than "autonomy from."

Cravinho also stated that the new concept should not challenge the NATO bloc but rather find new grounds where the EU could play a bigger role as "the EU is the best friend that the United States has in the transatlantic sphere."

Related Topics

NATO Europe European Union Germany Lisbon Portugal United States January July Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

2 hours ago

US Capitol Police Respond After Vehicle Rams 2 Off ..

4 minutes ago

Vyshinsky Says Navalny's Prison Conditions 'Asceti ..

4 minutes ago

Prosecutors seek 18-month sentence for doctor over ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball after Bab ..

8 minutes ago

Study finds new factors linked to increased risk C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.