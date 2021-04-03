Portugal Suggests EU-US Cooperation Should Be Revised to Reflect Geopolitical Situation

The European Union should consider rising geopolitical challenges and rethink the way the bloc builds its relationship with the United States, Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Friday at an online event

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Union should consider rising geopolitical challenges and rethink the way the bloc builds its relationship with the United States, Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Friday at an online event.

Earlier in January, Lisbon has taken over the rotating Council presidency of the Council of the European Union from Germany. Until July 2021, Portugal will head all projects of the bloc's legislature, including security and defense matters.

"We have conditions I believe with the [US President Joe] Biden's administration to rethink ... the way the US and Europe should be working together in a context which is very challenging," Cravinho said, noting that there are fundamental changes that Europe has to adapt to.

According to the minister, in this new reality, it was inevitable that the EU would strive for an increasing level of European strategic autonomy, though he stressed that he favored the concept of "autonomy for" rather than "autonomy from."

Cravinho also stated that the new concept should not challenge the NATO bloc but rather find new grounds where the EU could play a bigger role as "the EU is the best friend that the United States has in the transatlantic sphere."