UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Suspends All Brazil Flights Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:01 PM

Portugal suspends all Brazil flights over virus fears

Portugal announced Wednesday that it would suspend all flights to and from Brazil for two weeks due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the spread of new virus variants

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal announced Wednesday that it would suspend all flights to and from Brazil for two weeks due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the spread of new virus variants.

"The government has decided to suspend flights arriving from and departing to Brazil from January 29, in view of the evolution of the global epidemiological situation and the detection of new strains of the virus," the Portuguese government said in a statement.

"Until February 14, all flights to and from Brazil, both commercial and private by all airlines, will be suspended," the statement said.

Only Portuguese and EU residents will be able to travel between the two countries on presentation of a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to their flight, it continued.

Portugal joins other countries, such as Turkey, Morocco and Peru in suspending flights to and from Brazil.

The EU member reported 293 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, a new daily record, bringing the total death toll so far to more than 11,000.

The number of people in Portugal hospitalised with Covid-19 also rose to a record 6,603, of whom 783 were placed in intensive care.

The country of 10 million went into a second nationwide lockdown on January 15.

Related Topics

Turkey Brazil Portugal Peru Morocco January February All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

16 minutes ago

DR Congo parliament votes out pro-Kabila PM

5 seconds ago

Tokyo Olympics organisers say Games on 'solid grou ..

9 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

10 seconds ago

Lebanon Launches National Vaccination Registration ..

5 minutes ago

More playgrounds to be constructed for youth in KP ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.