Portugal To Close Schools For 15 Days Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:56 PM

Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

Portugal will close schools for 15 days in an attempt to contain a surge in coronavirus cases with concerns over the spread of a more contagious UK strain, the prime minister said on Thursday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal will close schools for 15 days in an attempt to contain a surge in coronavirus cases with concerns over the spread of a more contagious UK strain, the prime minister said on Thursday.

"Precaution requires us to interrupt all teaching activities for the next 15 days," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said after a cabinet meeting.

More Stories From World

