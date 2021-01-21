Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

Portugal will close schools for 15 days in an attempt to contain a surge in coronavirus cases with concerns over the spread of a more contagious UK strain, the prime minister said on Thursday

"Precaution requires us to interrupt all teaching activities for the next 15 days," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said after a cabinet meeting.