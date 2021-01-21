UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal To Close Schools For 15 Days Over Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Portugal to close schools for 15 days over virus

Portugal said Thursday it will close schools for two weeks in a bid to contain a surge in coronavirus cases with concerns over the spread of a more contagious UK strain

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal said Thursday it will close schools for two weeks in a bid to contain a surge in coronavirus cases with concerns over the spread of a more contagious UK strain.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the closures will begin Friday, speaking after a cabinet meeting just a week after the government imposed a second lockdown that did not require shutting schools or universities.

"Precaution requires us to interrupt all teaching activities for the next 15 days," Costa said, adding that the decision had become necessary because of "this new strain and the speed of its transmission." Portugal has this week been breaking daily records in virus death tolls, with an extra 221 fatalities in 24 hours announced Thursday by the national health authorities.

After having hit Wednesday a record 14,647 new infections in one day, the country of around 10 million people registered 13,544 cases on Thursday.

The explosion in new infections is mainly the result of the spread of the British strain, which is much more contagious than original novel coronavirus.

"There is a sharp increase with this variant," the prime minister said, adding it now accounted for 20 percent of infections and could make up 60 percent of them as soon as next week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Portugal All Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

11 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bri ..

2 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.