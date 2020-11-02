UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal To Declare Coronavirus Health Emergency: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Portugal to declare coronavirus health emergency: Prime Minister

The Portuguese government intends to declare a health emergency enabling stricter curbs to be imposed in the fight against a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Monday.

Lisbon, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Portuguese government intends to declare a health emergency enabling stricter curbs to be imposed in the fight against a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Monday.

"We propose that an emergency be declared for preventive purposes, to avoid legal uncertainties," he said after announcing at the weekend a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday.

Measures already in place in parts of northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to cover 7.1 million people, or 70 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Portugal From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

46 minutes ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

46 minutes ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

56 minutes ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

56 minutes ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

56 minutes ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.