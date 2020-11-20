Portugal to Extend State of Emergency Due to COVID-19 Until December 8 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Portuguese parliament has supported the extension of the state of emergency for another two weeks, until December 8, the Diario de Noticias newspaper reported on Friday.

The current state of emergency in the country has been in effect since November 9. The mandate can be imposed only for two weeks.

The authorities have already announced that the third extension of the state of emergency might take place after December 8.

Earlier in November, the Portuguese government imposed a curfew on parts of the country in which the number of COVID-19 infections exceeded 240 cases per 100,000 persons.

It has now been expanded to include nearly 200 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto. Residents cannot go outside from 11 p.m to 5 a.m on weekdays, and from 1 p.m to 5 a.m on weekends.

To date, Portugal has confirmed over 236,015 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 3,632, according to the World Health Organization.