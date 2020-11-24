Portugal to Hold Presidential Election on January 24, 2021 - Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has scheduled the election of the head of state for January 24, 2021, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Under the country's laws, the head of state should set the date of the first round of the presidential election at least 60 days in advance. Rebelo de Sousa signed the relevant decree 61 days ahead of the election date.

"In accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the electoral law, the president of the Republic signed a decree today calling the presidential election on Sunday, January 24, 2021," the office said in a statement.

The head of state in Portugal is elected for five years and has broader powers than presidents in other parliamentary republics in Europe. The president's wide-ranging powers include the right to veto laws passed by the Portuguese parliament, appoint a party leader to form the government, as well as power to call elections and dissolve the parliament.