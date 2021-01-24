UrduPoint.com
Portugal To Hold Presidential Election On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Portugal to Hold Presidential Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Portugal will hold its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa running for a second term.

De Souza, who has an approval rating of over 60 percent, is widely expected to secure a victory in the election.

The incumbent leader is up against six other candidates, including Andre Ventura from the right-wing Chega party, who is supported by more than 10 percent of the population according to opinion polls. If none of the candidates secure over 50 percent of the vote during the Sunday election, a runoff will take place on February 14.

De Souza won the presidential previous election in 2016 in the first round with 52 percent of the vote.

In Portugal, the president is the head of state and mostly has just ceremonial powers.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place in Portugal and there were no large-scale public events or gatherings during the electoral campaign.

