Portugal to Lift State of Emergency on May 3 With Chances of Reintroduction - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday that the country would lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 3 and gradually return to normal life.

"Returning to normal life with small steps and constant monitoring of the situation is now inseparable," de Sousa said at a press conference, adding that the state of emergency would be lifted on Saturday at midnight and, if necessary, would be reintroduced in the future.

The president also noted that easing the restrictions did not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal was over.

"Therefore, every small step forward will be evaluated by experts and politicians," de Sousa added.

To date, Portugal has confirmed 24,322 cases of the coronavirus infection. The death tally has grown to 948, and 1,389 patients have recovered.

The epidemiological situation is most dire in Portugal's northern part, which has 14,702 cases and 546 fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.