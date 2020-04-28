UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal To Lift State Of Emergency On May 3 With Chances Of Reintroduction - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Portugal to Lift State of Emergency on May 3 With Chances of Reintroduction - President

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday that the country would lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 3 and gradually return to normal life

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday that the country would lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 3 and gradually return to normal life.

"Returning to normal life with small steps and constant monitoring of the situation is now inseparable," de Sousa said at a press conference, adding that the state of emergency would be lifted on Saturday at midnight and, if necessary, would be reintroduced in the future.

The president also noted that easing the restrictions did not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal was over.

"Therefore, every small step forward will be evaluated by experts and politicians," de Sousa added.

To date, Portugal has confirmed 24,322 cases of the coronavirus infection. The death tally has grown to 948, and 1,389 patients have recovered.

The epidemiological situation is most dire in Portugal's northern part, which has 14,702 cases and 546 fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Portugal May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

35 minutes ago

Maryland Reports Decrease in Number of COVID-19 Ca ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Can Damage Brain, Central Nervous System ..

1 minute ago

Lowest-Paid Workers in UK Most Severely Affected b ..

1 minute ago

Strict measures being taken for dengue eradication ..

5 minutes ago

Farmers to be compensated for damage to crops: Spe ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.