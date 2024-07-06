Open Menu

Portugal V France Euro 2024 Quarter-final Goes To Penalties

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) France's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal in Hamburg on Friday headed to a penalty shoot-out with the score 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Both sides struggled to create chances, although French goalkeeper Mike Maignan made good saves from Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha in the second half, while Eduardo Camavinga put France's best opportunity wide.

Portugal pressed in the extra half-hour but failed to break down their opponents.

The winners will face Spain in the semi-finals after their dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over hosts Germany earlier Friday.

