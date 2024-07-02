Open Menu

Portugal V Slovenia Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Published July 02, 2024

Portugal v Slovenia Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Portugal (4-3-3)

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Slovenia (4-4-2)

Jan Oblak (capt); Zan Karnicnik, Vanja Drkusic, Jaka Bijol, Jure Balkovec; Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Timi Elsnik, Jan Mlakar; Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar

Coach: Matjaz Kek (SLO)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

