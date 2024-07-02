Portugal V Slovenia Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Portugal and Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Portugal (4-3-3)
Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Rafael Leao
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Slovenia (4-4-2)
Jan Oblak (capt); Zan Karnicnik, Vanja Drkusic, Jaka Bijol, Jure Balkovec; Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Timi Elsnik, Jan Mlakar; Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar
Coach: Matjaz Kek (SLO)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Recent Stories
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
More Stories From World
-
Football: Euro 2024 results4 minutes ago
-
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks50 minutes ago
-
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters49 minutes ago
-
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detainees49 minutes ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence1 hour ago
-
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries3 hours ago
-
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region3 hours ago
-
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou3 hours ago
-
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard3 hours ago
-
Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right gains in Europe3 hours ago
-
Hungary takes on EU presidency after clashes with Brussels3 hours ago
-
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages3 hours ago