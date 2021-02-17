Portugal welcomes health experts from Luxembourg to combat COVID-19

Portugal on Wednesday welcomed the first team of health professionals sent by Luxembourg to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the countr

LISBON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Portugal on Wednesday welcomed the first team of health professionals sent by Luxembourg to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"This can be a seed to build a stronger bilateral relationship between Portugal and Luxembourg, as well as a stronger and more supportive Europe," said Assistant Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales at the reception ceremony.

Sales thanked the Luxembourg government for providing health professionals with experience in intensive care, saying that the support came at the "most difficult time, particularly in Portugal."Luxembourg's Ambassador to Portugal Conrad Bruch said that the team is a symbol of solidarity, adding the second team from Luxembourg will arrive in the near future.

Portugal recorded 1,502 new COVID-19 cases and 111 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide infections to 788,561 and the death toll to 15,522.