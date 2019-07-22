Portugal wildfires '90 percent' under control

Huge wildfires that have ravaged a mountainous region of central Portugal and left dozens injured have been "90 percent" controlled, firefighters said Monday, but warned that strong winds could cause the flames to spread

Sert , Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Huge wildfires that have ravaged a mountainous region of central Portugal and left dozens injured have been "90 percent" controlled, firefighters said Monday, but warned that strong winds could cause the flames to spread.

Over 1,700 firefighters were deployed to fight the blazes in the heavily forested Castelo Branco region, 200 kilometres (120 miles) north of Lisbon.

The fires have been "90 percent controlled", Pedro Nunes, the spokesman for Portugal's civil protection force, told a news conference in the central town of Serta.

"Despite a significant effort carried out overnight... 10 percent of the perimeter of the fire is still active... mainly in hard to reach areas," he added.

Around 30 people have been injured in the blaze which broke out on Saturday amid scorching temperatures, including eight firefighters, according to the interior ministry.