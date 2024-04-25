(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Portugal marks Thursday the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution.

The 1974 revolt by a group of young military captains quickly turned into a popular uprising when the troops were joined by jubilant crowds.

Meeting little resistance from loyalist forces, they toppled in fewer than 24 hours the dictatorship that had ruled Portugal with an iron fist since 1926 under Antonio de Oliveira Salazar, and then from 1968 under Marcelo Caetano.

The peaceful uprising became known as the Carnation Revolution after the flowers protesters placed in the military's guns and tanks, a rare example of a military coup staged to install democracy.