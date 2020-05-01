UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Portugal's COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000 After 18 New Fatalities Recorded - Ministry

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Portugal has surpassed 1,000 after another 18 people have died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Portugal has surpassed 1,000 after another 18 people have died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday.

The death toll now totals 1,007. The case count has risen by 306 to 25,351. The number of recoveries has reached 1,647.

A day before, the increase in deaths and cases totaled 16 and 540, respectively.

Portugal has been successfully keeping the epidemic under control since the first coronavirus cases were reported almost two months ago. A record 1,516 daily new cases were recorded in the country on April 4.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that Portugal would begin easing the lockdown starting May 4.

