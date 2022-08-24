UrduPoint.com

Portugal's Foreign Minister Arrives In Kiev For Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart - Lisbon

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Portugal's Foreign Minister Arrives in Kiev for Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart - Lisbon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho on Wednesday arrived in Kiev to reiterate Portugal's support and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the Portuguese foreign ministry said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joao Gomes Cravinho, has just arrived in the Ukrainian capital for an official visit that takes place this Wednesday," the ministry said on the website.

Cravinho and Kuleba are expected to hold talks and a joint press conference after visiting the memorial honoring the victims of the Ukraine conflict.

The ministry added that Portugal is actively engaged in the Ukrainian reconstruction plan dubbed the Fast Recovery Plan, with the priority being put on the reconstruction of schools and other educational establishments.

The Fast Recovery Plan of Ukraine was proposed in July by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, during his speech at a meeting of the British-Ukrainian working group on infrastructure issues in Warsaw. Tymoshenko told the meeting that $750 billion in aid were required for the full recovery of Ukraine from the damage caused by hostilities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Warsaw Kiev Portugal July From Billion

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

40 minutes ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.