MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho on Wednesday arrived in Kiev to reiterate Portugal's support and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the Portuguese foreign ministry said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joao Gomes Cravinho, has just arrived in the Ukrainian capital for an official visit that takes place this Wednesday," the ministry said on the website.

Cravinho and Kuleba are expected to hold talks and a joint press conference after visiting the memorial honoring the victims of the Ukraine conflict.

The ministry added that Portugal is actively engaged in the Ukrainian reconstruction plan dubbed the Fast Recovery Plan, with the priority being put on the reconstruction of schools and other educational establishments.

The Fast Recovery Plan of Ukraine was proposed in July by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, during his speech at a meeting of the British-Ukrainian working group on infrastructure issues in Warsaw. Tymoshenko told the meeting that $750 billion in aid were required for the full recovery of Ukraine from the damage caused by hostilities.