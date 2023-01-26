MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Wednesday that the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine could take up to 2-3 months.

"It depends on the training of the Ukrainian military. Leopard tanks are very technologically advanced equipment, so it could take up to several weeks. After that, there are logistical aspects that must be coordinated with allies, so it (the delivery) will take 2-3 months," Portuguese broadcaster SIC Noticias quoted the minister as saying.

When asked how much the delivery would cost, the minister did not provide any figures, adding that there was no final decision on the issue.

"There is no decision on the delivery of Portuguese military equipment to Ukraine. We are taking part in collective efforts to support Ukraine, we have contributed very generously in various fields, including political, military, humanitarian, and financial, and as for the military aspect, Portugal has always contributed according to its capabilities and the needs of Ukraine," the minister said.

The Correio da Manha newspaper reported earlier that Portugal was mulling the delivery of four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.