Portugal's Health Ministry Confirms 700 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises To 76

Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Portugal's coronavirus cases have increased by more than 700 in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said Friday, adding that the death toll from the virus has grown by 17 to 76.

The total number of cases that have been confirmed so far reached 4,268.

Slightly more than half of the cases were registered in the country's north, while the second-largest cluster is in the capital city Lisbon.

Authorities introduced a state of emergency on March 19, suspending all public life and banning travel across the country.

