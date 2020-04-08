UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal's Hotels May Suffer Losses Of Over $1.5Bln Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Portugal's Hotels May Suffer Losses of Over $1.5Bln Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

Portugal's hotel industry may face losses of up to 1.44 billion euros ($1.56 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020, while about 85 percent of employees in this area will be temporarily unemployed in April, the local Diario Economico business newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a report by the Hotel Association of Portugal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Portugal's hotel industry may face losses of up to 1.44 billion Euros ($1.56 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020, while about 85 percent of employees in this area will be temporarily unemployed in April, the local Diario Economico business newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a report by the Hotel Association of Portugal.

According to the newspaper, the association estimates losses from 1.28 billion euros to 1.44 billion euros, and over 80 percent of hotels will remain shut in April and May, which will result in about 51,000 employees being temporarily laid off due to the suspension of their work.

These economic consequences were triggered by the Portuguese government's decision to suspend all public life and ban travel across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, the authorities declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19.

So far, Portugal has confirmed more than 12,400 cases of the disease, including 345 fatalities and 184 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Portugal March April May 2020 All From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Role of Ulema imperative for creating harmony, awa ..

4 minutes ago

Most Americans Give Government Poor Grade for COVI ..

4 minutes ago

EU Unveils $3.5Bln Aid Package for Africa to Tackl ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt endorses all support to Tablighi Jamaat: A ..

8 minutes ago

Tribute paid to medical professionals for fighting ..

8 minutes ago

Malta Refuses to Accept Migrants Saved by NGO Ship ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.