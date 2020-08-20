UrduPoint.com
Portugal's Number Of Unemployment Up By Over 110,000 In July

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:07 PM

The number of unemployed people in Portugal increased by 110,012 in July, representing a 37-percent rise in unemployment year-on-year, the country's Institute of Employment and Professional Training (IEFP) said on Thursday

"At the end of July, 407,302 unemployed individuals were registered," said the IEFP, which is the Portuguese government agency responsible for assisting and relocating unemployed citizens in the market.

According to the statistics, the positive fact is that there was practically a stagnation in the increase in unemployment when compared with the previous month, with an increase of only 0.2 percent in July.

The groups most affected by unemployment, according to the IEFP, were "women, adults aged 25 or over, those enrolled less than a year ago, those looking for a new job and those with secondary school education.

" Considering the professional groups, more unemployment was registered among "unskilled workers" (25.4 percent), "service workers" (22.1 percent), "administrative personnel" (11.8 percent), "workers skilled in industry and construction"(10.4 percent) and "experts in intellectual and scientific activities" (10.0 percent) in July year-on-year.

According to the IEFP, registered unemployment in July increased in almost all regions, with the exception of the Autonomous Region of the Azores. The biggest increase occurred in the Algarve region (216.1 percent), while in the Azores there was a decrease of 1.4 percent in unemployment.

