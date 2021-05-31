A Portuguese parliamentary committee on international affairs will pay a visit to Russia in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A Portuguese parliamentary committee on international affairs will pay a visit to Russia in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Monday.

"In October, at the invitation of the international affairs committee of the Federation Council [upper chamber of the Russian parliament], a delegation from the Portuguese parliament's international affairs committee will arrive.

We also want the friendship groups of both parliaments to resume contacts," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.