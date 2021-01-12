UrduPoint.com
Portugal's President Tests Positive For COVID-19, Showing No Symptoms - Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate, a statement on the leader's official webpage says.

"It was revealed that the President of the Republic, having tested negative yesterday, and despite today's antigen test being negative, received a positive PCR test result at 9:40 pm [on Monday]," the statement says, adding that the president "canceled the entire agenda for the next few days.

"

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is currently asymptomatic, according to the release, and will self-isolate.

