Portuguese economy grows by 4.9 pct in 2021

LISBON, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.9 percent in 2021, according to data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This was the biggest increase in the Portuguese economy since the year 1990, which is explained by the "historic decrease of 8.4 percent in 2020, following the markedly adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity," said the INE.

According to the INE statement, GDP growth is due to a "positive contribution from domestic demand," with an increase in private consumption and investment.

On the other hand, net external demand was "much less negative in 2021," said INE, adding that there's "significant growth" in imports and exports of goods and services.

According to the INE statement, Portuguese GDP grew by 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The released data slightly beat the government's estimates of economic growth of 4.8 percent for last year, in line with projections by Banco de Portugal and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The performance of the Portuguese economy was also above the projections of the main international institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which projected growth of 4.4 percent, and the European Commission, which forecast a rise of 4.5 percent.