Portuguese Foreign Minister Assures Russia Can Rely on EU

Russia can count on the European Union as a reliable partner for discussing issues of mutual interest, Augusto Santos Silva, the foreign minister of Portugal, which currently holds presidency of the Council of the EU, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia can count on the European Union as a reliable partner for discussing issues of mutual interest, Augusto Santos Silva, the foreign minister of Portugal, which currently holds presidency of the Council of the EU, said on Monday.

"I believe the EU is a reliable partner that can be trusted, the Russian Federation can also rely on it.

We are bound by our history, geography and the European culture that is common for the EU and Russia. Therefore, Russia can count on the EU as a reliable partner to discuss various issues of mutual interest. We are interested in exchanging information, we want electoral processes both in the EU and in Russia to run normally, without foreign interference, we are interested in promoting human rights," Silva said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.