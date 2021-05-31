UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portuguese Foreign Minister Assures Russia Can Rely On EU

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:45 PM

Portuguese Foreign Minister Assures Russia Can Rely on EU

Russia can count on the European Union as a reliable partner for discussing issues of mutual interest, Augusto Santos Silva, the foreign minister of Portugal, which currently holds presidency of the Council of the EU, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia can count on the European Union as a reliable partner for discussing issues of mutual interest, Augusto Santos Silva, the foreign minister of Portugal, which currently holds presidency of the Council of the EU, said on Monday.

"I believe the EU is a reliable partner that can be trusted, the Russian Federation can also rely on it.

We are bound by our history, geography and the European culture that is common for the EU and Russia. Therefore, Russia can count on the EU as a reliable partner to discuss various issues of mutual interest. We are interested in exchanging information, we want electoral processes both in the EU and in Russia to run normally, without foreign interference, we are interested in promoting human rights," Silva said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Santos Portugal

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

21 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia vow to boost automotive trade despi ..

4 minutes ago

Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer condoles with CM Mah ..

4 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.