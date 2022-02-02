Portuguese Foreign Minister Says Guinea-Bissau President Located in His Residence -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is located in his residence amid reports about soldiers entering the government palace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sounds of gunfire were reportedly heard near the government palace in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, where an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held with the participation of the president and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam. The Economic Community of West African States and the African Union called the events taking place in the country an attempted coup.

"The latest information I have is positive ... the president is already in his palace, his official residence... but we still don't know if the attack is over," the minister told the RTP Portuguese broadcaster, as quoted by Reuters.