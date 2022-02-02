UrduPoint.com

Portuguese Foreign Minister Says Guinea-Bissau President Located In His Residence -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Portuguese Foreign Minister Says Guinea-Bissau President Located in His Residence -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is located in his residence amid reports about soldiers entering the government palace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sounds of gunfire were reportedly heard near the government palace in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, where an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held with the participation of the president and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam. The Economic Community of West African States and the African Union called the events taking place in the country an attempted coup.

"The latest information I have is positive ... the president is already in his palace, his official residence... but we still don't know if the attack is over," the minister told the RTP Portuguese broadcaster, as quoted by Reuters.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Santos Guinea-Bissau Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

17 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

17 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

17 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

17 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

17 minutes ago
 Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>