Portuguese Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow, Meet With Lavrov on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Moscow on Monday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov and Santos Silva will focus on bilateral relations in their discussion.

They will, in particular, talk about the investment and research potential of both countries that could be used for joint projects.

In light of Portugal's current presidency of the Council of European Union, the two ministers will touch upon some regional and global events.

Both ministers will take part in the opening of a conference on Russia-EU relations, which is organized by the Portuguese Embassy in Moscow, the EU delegation to Russia, and the Russian council on international relations.