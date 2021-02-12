UrduPoint.com
Portuguese Lawmakers Support Prolongation Of COVID-Linked Emergency Until March 1 -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Portuguese parliament has supported the initiative of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to prolong the coronavirus-linked emergency until March 1, media reported.

This is the 11th prolongation of the emergency regime in Portugal as the national legislation allows to do that for only two weeks, the Diario de Noticias newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa also said that the country may extend the strict quarantine - introduced in mid-January - until the end of March.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.76 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.36 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Portugal has confirmed around 780,000 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities.

