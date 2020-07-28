Portuguese Middle- to Small Businesses to Get $691Mln in Virus Rescue Funds

Portugal's small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps will receive 587 million euros ($691 million) in coronavirus aid from the European Investment Bank and Banco Santander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Portugal's small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps will receive 587 million euros ($691 million) in coronavirus aid from the European Investment Bank and Banco Santander.

"The EU bank and BSCP have signed two agreements to provide ��587 million to inject liquidity and finance investments at a critical time," the European Commission announced Monday.

The European bank will buy several securitization tranches of auto loans to the tune of 489.4 million euros from BSCP to finance less polluting vehicles and grant it a 97.

6 million euro guarantee on the retained part of tranches.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the commission's executive vice-president for the economy, said helping Portuguese SMEs was crucial for protecting over three-quarters of the country's jobs.

EU leaders approved the European bank's 25 billion euro fund in April that will focus primarily on supporting SMEs across the European Union. It is expected to mobilize extra financing worth up to 200 billion euros.