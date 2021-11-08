UrduPoint.com

Portuguese Peacekeepers Suspected Of Diamond Trafficking In CAR

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:12 PM

Portuguese peacekeepers suspected of diamond trafficking in CAR

Portuguese troops deployed as UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic are suspected of trafficking diamonds, gold and drugs in the poor landlocked country, the army chief of staff said in Lisbon on Monday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Portuguese troops deployed as UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic are suspected of trafficking diamonds, gold and drugs in the poor landlocked country, the army chief of staff said in Lisbon on Monday.

Local media reported that judicial authorities launched dozens of raids across Portugal on Monday mainly targeting a special forces regiment.

"What we are looking into now is the possibility that some soldiers taking part in the National Detached Force in car were used as couriers in the trafficking of diamonds, gold and drugs," suspected of being transported on military planes, the army said in a statement.

The probe followed a tipoff from the special force's command, which was informed in December 2019 of the possible involvement of Portuguese soldiers in diamond trafficking.

Portuguese media said the dragnet targets a dozen suspects, including active duty troops and ex-soldiers, with searches planned in around 100 sites in the Lisbon area as well as in Portugal's second city Porto, northeastern Braganca and northern Vila Real.

A total of 180 Portuguese soldiers are deployed in the former French colony as peacekeepers with the UN mission there known by its French acronym MINUSCA.

The Central African Republic is rich in gold, diamonds and other minerals but crippled by poverty, conflict and sectarian violence.

Related Topics

Sectarian Violence Army United Nations Poor Drugs Car Braganca Vila Real Porto Lisbon Portugal Central African Republic December 2019 Gold Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims two more patients, infects 250 oth ..

Covid-19 claims two more patients, infects 250 others

14 seconds ago
 Commissioner for effective measures to prevent spr ..

Commissioner for effective measures to prevent spread of measles, Rubella virus

15 seconds ago
 Facebook whistleblower boosts EU push for new tech ..

Facebook whistleblower boosts EU push for new tech laws

17 seconds ago
 England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore ..

England cricket chief flies to Pakistan to restore relations

18 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation ..

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.