Portuguese Police Raid Opposition Party Headquarters Over Embezzlement - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Portuguese Criminal Police have raided the headquarters of the opposition center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) on suspicion of embezzlement and abuse of power over alleged misuse of party funding, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

In addition, searches were carried out in Porto at the house of Rui Rio, the leader of the party from 2018 to 2022, the EFE news agency reported.

The party said that it would provide all necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies, the report added.

