Portuguese President Hospitalized After Passing Out During Visit to University - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was rushed to a hospital "as a precautionary measure" after passing out during a visit to a university in the city of Costa de Caparica south of Lisbon, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Wednesday, citing high-placed sources.

Rebelo de Sousa passed out after feeling seek during his visit to the Sciences and Technology academic unit of the NOVA University Lisbon, the news agency reported.

The Portuguese president has had medical concerns before.

In 2018, he passed out during a visit to the city of Braga in northern Portugal due to a sudden fall in blood pressure. In 2017 and 2021, he had surgery several times due to spinal disc herniation, and in October 2019, he underwent cardiac catheterization, during which several major coronary occlusions were discovered and treated.

Rebelo de Sousa, 74, has been the president of Portugal since 2016 and is currently in his second term.