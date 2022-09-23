Portuguese President Says Had Personal Data Stolen During TAP Airline Hack

UrduPoint.com

Published September 23, 2022

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's personal data was hacked during the Ragnar Locker ransomware attack on his country's flagship airline TAP, according to his official message posted on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's personal data was hacked during the Ragnar Locker ransomware attack on his country's flagship airline TAP, according to his official message posted on Friday.

Rebelo de Sousa said he immediately took precautions regarding his email address which was the only detail not generally known, since his full name, date of birth and address are all public knowledge.

At the end of August, Ragnar Locker claimed it had obtained data from TAP's servers. On Monday, the ransomware group boasted of publishing the personal details of 1.5 million TAP customers on the dark web, and excoriated the airline for its disregard for privacy, stating it had failed to encrypt the data.

More Stories From World

