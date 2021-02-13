Portuguese President Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Presidential Office

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the presidential office said.

"The president of the republic and the commander-in-chief has got the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 at the hospital of the armed forces in Lisbon," the office said in a statement on late Friday.

The president will get the second dose until March 9, when his second term begins.

The office has not mentioned which particular vaccine the leader got.