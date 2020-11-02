UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portuguese Prime Minister Calls For New 15-Day COVID-19 State Of Emergency - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:34 PM

Portuguese Prime Minister Calls for New 15-Day COVID-19 State of Emergency - Reports

The Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, has asked the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to impose a 15-day state of emergency as a precautionary measure amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the European country, the Portuguese news outlet Executive Digest reports on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, has asked the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to impose a 15-day state of emergency as a precautionary measure amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the European country, the Portuguese news outlet Executive Digest reports on Monday.

According to the news outlet, Costa met with de Sousa earlier in the day to propose the measure. The prime minister has said that the state of emergency would be imposed as a "precautionary measure" in order to give the government greater flexibility to respond to the current epidemiological situation, the portal said.

"It is important to strengthen the government's capabilities, particularly from a legal standpoint," the prime minister was quoted as saying to reporters.

The state of emergency would be imposed for 15 days, subject to review and possible extension, the outlet said.

The Portuguese authorities are set to impose a partial lockdown in the majority of the country's regions from Wednesday amid a surge in new coronavirus disease cases.

The new measures, which demand that people remain at home except for journeys to work, school, or to buy essential goods, will enter into force in major cities such as Lisbon and Porto and cover 70 percent of the country's population.

Portugal on Monday marked a day of national mourning for the more than 2,500 people who have died due to complications from the coronavirus disease.

As of Sunday, Portugal's case total stood at 144,341, amid a surge in cases that saw a single-day record of 4,656 new positive tests registered as recently as Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Porto Lisbon Buy Portugal Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FPCCI for Halal product certification to retain GC ..

2 minutes ago

FS Mahmood reaffirms Pak's commitment to all-weath ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange organizes ceremony on list ..

2 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference highlights ways educati ..

6 minutes ago

US seeks lifting of Darfur sanctions amid Sudan re ..

2 minutes ago

Germany legend Mueller 'slowly passing to the afte ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.