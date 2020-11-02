Portuguese Prime Minister Calls for New 15-Day COVID-19 State of Emergency - Reports

The Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, has asked the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to impose a 15-day state of emergency as a precautionary measure amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the European country, the Portuguese news outlet Executive Digest reports on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, has asked the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to impose a 15-day state of emergency as a precautionary measure amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the European country, the Portuguese news outlet Executive Digest reports on Monday.

According to the news outlet, Costa met with de Sousa earlier in the day to propose the measure. The prime minister has said that the state of emergency would be imposed as a "precautionary measure" in order to give the government greater flexibility to respond to the current epidemiological situation, the portal said.

"It is important to strengthen the government's capabilities, particularly from a legal standpoint," the prime minister was quoted as saying to reporters.

The state of emergency would be imposed for 15 days, subject to review and possible extension, the outlet said.

The Portuguese authorities are set to impose a partial lockdown in the majority of the country's regions from Wednesday amid a surge in new coronavirus disease cases.

The new measures, which demand that people remain at home except for journeys to work, school, or to buy essential goods, will enter into force in major cities such as Lisbon and Porto and cover 70 percent of the country's population.

Portugal on Monday marked a day of national mourning for the more than 2,500 people who have died due to complications from the coronavirus disease.

As of Sunday, Portugal's case total stood at 144,341, amid a surge in cases that saw a single-day record of 4,656 new positive tests registered as recently as Friday.