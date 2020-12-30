Portuguese Prime Minister Ends Quarantine After Testing Negative for Coronavirus

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday came out of a two-week quarantine he went into after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday came out of a two-week quarantine he went into after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus.

The 59-year-old Portuguese politician was retested earlier in the day and the result was negative, his government said in a statement.

Costa spent the Christmas holidays in self-isolation following Elysee's announcement on Macron's illness on December 17, a day after the two leaders had lunch together.

The news that Macron had caught the highly contagious virus set off a wave of tests among EU leaders whom he met at high-level events in the weeks prior to his diagnosis.