Portuguese Prosecutors Looking Into Naturalization Of Russia's Abramovich - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Portuguese Prosecutors Looking Into Naturalization of Russia's Abramovich - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Portuguese prosecutors have begun an official investigation into the naturalization process of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich under a citizenship law for Sephardic Jews, the country's media reported on Wednesday.

Last week, the Portuguese Institute of Registries and Notary announced having launched its inquiry into the process.

According to news agency Lusa, citing a source, the investigation is underway at the Lisbon regional department of the office of public prosecutions.

In December, the Portuguese Ministry of Justice confirmed that Abramovich had obtained citizenship under the law of return, which allows descendants of Sephardic Jews originating from Spain and Portugal, and Jews forcibly converted to Christianity, to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Abramovich provided a certificate from the Porto Jewish community as proof of his Sephardic descent.

