Portuguese Railroad Workers' Strikes Disrupt Country's Traffic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Portuguese railroad workers' strikes have disrupted traffic in the country, causing the cancellation of 278 trains, Radio Observador reported Friday, citing sources at the state railroad company Comboios de Portugal.

Of the 428 scheduled trains, only 150 had departed as of 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the report read.

Thus, in a strike called by a number of unions, railway workers are demanding compensation for the loss of purchasing power in 2022, according to the report

The protests will reportedly be repeated on December 25 and 26, as well as on January 1, 2023.

People who have already purchased tickets for the canceled trains can demand a full refund within 10 days of the end of the strike or the opportunity to receive a free ticket of the same category, according to the report.

