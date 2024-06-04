Posidonia Shipping Exhibition Features China's Impressive Comeback
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Posidonia 2024 international shipping exhibition, the biggest in its 60-year history, kicked off on Monday in Athens.
This year's event features a remarkable comeback from China, with 180 companies participating -- an almost 50 percent increase from previous years, according to the exhibition organizer.
At the opening ceremony, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized his support for Greek shipowners "in every aspect of the shipping industry, from the green transition to the safety of ports and shipyards."
Mitsotakis toured part of the exhibition, visiting the stand of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA), a member of China's COSCO Shipping group.
The event, which runs until June 7, hosts 2,030 companies from 82 countries and regions, showcasing maritime products and services from Europe, North America, and Asia. It is expected to draw over 40,000 international and Greek visitors.
