Posing As Satire, Misinformation Spreads Online

Fri 08th October 2021

Hoaxes spread quickly online, be they about celebrities, politicians or anyone else. But falsehoods labelled as satire can slip through the defenses of social media companies, allowing people to peddle fiction as fact, all while making a financial profit

The claims tend to be spectacular: Bill Gates arrested for child trafficking, Tom Hanks executed by the US military, or Pope Francis declaring that a Covid-19 vaccine would be required to enter heaven.

These bogus allegations originated from articles on websites that contain disclaimers that they are satirical.

The problem is that many people believe them. In some cases, the claims go viral and are never debunked online, or in the minds of those who have read and shared them.

Claire Wardle, co-founder and executive director of First Draft, a coalition researching online trust and misinformation, said satire and parody tags may be deliberately used to circumvent moderation by social media platforms.

"We see bad actors and disinformation agents labeling their content as satire knowing well it is likely to be shared without the satire label," Wardle told AFP.

Platforms face a conundrum because satire has long been considered an important element in political speech, implicitly protected by the US constitution.

Using the satire tag can allow someone to avoid being downgraded by Facebook's algorithm, and in some cases, escape the scrutiny of fact-checkers.

This has become "a strategic way to make money or sow discord," Wardle said, adding that it can be difficult to separate legitimate satire from content posted by those "who label their information as satire and know it's likely to cause harm."

