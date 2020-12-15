UrduPoint.com
Position Of High Representative For Bosnia And Herzegovina Should Be Abolished - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Position of High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Should Be Abolished - Lavrov

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia considers that the position of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina has exhausted its efficiency and should be abolished, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after the meeting with the Balkan nation's counterpart Bisera Turkovic in Sarajevo.

"We, in particular, discussed the situation around the post of the high representative. Russia believes that it has exhausted its positive function and has become a deterrent. We believe that there is no added value in preserving this kind of protectorate over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Unfortunately, some of our other colleagues from the ruling committee do not recognize this fact and try to start talking about putting forward new candidates for this position in order to perpetuate it. We think that is not right," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a multicultural state and there is no alternative to mutually respectful internal political dialogue and the search for compromises for the successful development of the Balkan nation.

In 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina withdrew from what was then Yugoslavia.

For the next three years, the country was engulfed in a conflict among its Bosniak, Croat and Serb populations. The conflict ended with the Dayton Agreement in 1995, under which Bosnia and Herzegovina were administratively carved into three units ” two autonomous areas, Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the self-governing district of Brcko.

In accordance with the Dayton Agreement, initially, the high representative was supposed to coordinate activities on the provision of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of infrastructure and the economy and the creation of government bodies; to monitor the observance of human rights, the process of the return of refugees and electoral processes; and assist the conflicting parties in reaching compromise solutions through political dialogue.

In 1997, the high representative was given additional powers, in particular, the right to overturn decisions of the Bosnian executive and legislative bodies of all levels and to dismiss government officials of all levels, including members of the Presidium of BiH and the president of the Republika Srpska. His decisions cannot be appealed.

