Position On Ukraine Makes It Impossible To Include US Into Donbas Settlement - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:30 AM

Position on Ukraine Makes It Impossible to Include US Into Donbas Settlement - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The current US position on Ukraine makes it impossible to include the country into the settlement of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, Deputy Foreign Minister  Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Prior to the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the involvement of the United States in the settlement of the Donbas conflict would be a key topic of the summit.

"I say that we do not think that this is impossible under any circumstances.  The main thing is the position and the approach. With the current approach, the United States has noting to do there," Ryabkov said.

He added that the United States may join the reconciliation efforts if it can persuade Ukraine of implementing the Minsk agreements on the reconciliation of the conflict in Donbas.

