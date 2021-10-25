Positions of EU, Russia Not Irreconcilable - Spanish Foreign Minister

The European Union and Russia can still bridge their differences, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union and Russia can still bridge their differences, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

"I hope not. And I say this in front of my friend, Russian ambassador. Why should they be irreconcilable? Such a long common border, so many common important interests, partially common history and culture. Of course, not," Albares said at the New Economy Forum, when asked if the positions of the EU and Russia are irreconcilable.

According to the minister, Spain is trying to promote the restoration of relations.

"Spain is trying to contribute to this, from the perspective of protecting our interests, firmly protecting our interests, no doubt, but as with any other country in the world," he added.

The New Economy Forum is Spanish leading debating organization. It was established to promote dialogue through open and neutral forums. The activities organized by the platform encourage the exchange of ideas and bring together contrasting opinions throughout all areas of social concern. The average audience for the forum consists of well-known personalities from the economic and political fields, as well as members of the media, civil society and the diplomatic corps.