UrduPoint.com

Positions Of EU, Russia Not Irreconcilable - Spanish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:12 PM

Positions of EU, Russia Not Irreconcilable - Spanish Foreign Minister

The European Union and Russia can still bridge their differences, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union and Russia can still bridge their differences, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

"I hope not. And I say this in front of my friend, Russian ambassador. Why should they be irreconcilable? Such a long common border, so many common important interests, partially common history and culture. Of course, not," Albares said at the New Economy Forum, when asked if the positions of the EU and Russia are irreconcilable.

According to the minister, Spain is trying to promote the restoration of relations.

"Spain is trying to contribute to this, from the perspective of protecting our interests, firmly protecting our interests, no doubt, but as with any other country in the world," he added.

The New Economy Forum is Spanish leading debating organization. It was established to promote dialogue through open and neutral forums. The activities organized by the platform encourage the exchange of ideas and bring together contrasting opinions throughout all areas of social concern. The average audience for the forum consists of well-known personalities from the economic and political fields, as well as members of the media, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Civil Society European Union Spain Border Media All From

Recent Stories

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

32 minutes ago
 South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors of Removal ..

South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors of Removal of Kim Jong Un, Coup in North

1 minute ago
 Moscow Format Meeting Outcomes on Afghanistan Unaf ..

Moscow Format Meeting Outcomes on Afghanistan Unaffected by Partial Participatio ..

1 minute ago
 US Embassy in Sudan Urges to Allow Civilian Gov't ..

US Embassy in Sudan Urges to Allow Civilian Gov't to Continue Its Work

1 minute ago
 Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of t ..

Encroachments creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

1 minute ago
 PM invites Saudi companies to benefit from Pakista ..

PM invites Saudi companies to benefit from Pakistan's huge investment potential

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.