Positions Of Germany, France, Poland On Situation Around Ukraine Coincide - Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Before talks with the leaders of France and Poland, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the three countries have a common assessment of the situation around Ukraine.

"Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe. The movement of Russian troops toward the border of Ukraine is of great concern," Scholz said.

"Our assessment here is the same, just as the position: a new violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is unacceptable, will entail large-scale consequences for Russia - political, economic and, of course, geostrategic," he said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

