Positive 'Cautious Signals' On Minsk Agreements Seen Recently - German Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:31 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told RIA Novosti that there had recently been some positive "cautious signals" regarding the progress on Minsk agreements on the conflict in the east of Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told RIA Novosti that there had recently been some positive "cautious signals" regarding the progress on Minsk agreements on the conflict in the east of Ukraine.

"The Minsk agreements remain the road map for a peaceful resolution in eastern Ukraine. We definitely and urgently need progress; but in reality, progress is too slow. Recently, there have been cautious signals that give reason to hope. For example, there is the Ukrainian government's initiative to disengage forces near Stanytsia Luhanska," the minister said.

According to Maas, "we need to take this as a starting point, so that we can eliminate mistrust. First and foremost, we need the political will of Moscow and Kyiv to make progress. I would very much welcome it if Russia could do its part. The release of the Ukrainian sailors who are still in custody would send an important signal."

Maas will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow later on Wednesday.

