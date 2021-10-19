Positive COVID-19 Tests Delay Last US-Bound Airlift From Ramstein - Reports

The discovery of a small number of COVID-19 cases among Afghan evacuees halted the last US-bound flight from Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday, American military officials reportedly said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The discovery of a small number of COVID-19 cases among Afghan evacuees halted the last US-bound flight from Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday, American military officials reportedly said.

Eight people who tested positive for the virus were placed in quarantine together with 58 family members, the stars and Stripes daily said, citing unnamed officials. A total of 160 Afghans remained.

Will Powell, a spokesman for the 86th Airlift Wing, said they would likely depart before the end of the month. Those already cleared for travel will be on their way this week.

Some 35,000 Afghan assist workers and their relatives were flown to the airbase after Kabul fell in mid-August. Their relocation to the US was halted in September due to a measles outbreak. Airlifts resumed on October 9, with about a thousand evacuees departing daily.