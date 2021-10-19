UrduPoint.com

Positive COVID-19 Tests Delay Last US-Bound Airlift From Ramstein - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

Positive COVID-19 Tests Delay Last US-Bound Airlift From Ramstein - Reports

The discovery of a small number of COVID-19 cases among Afghan evacuees halted the last US-bound flight from Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday, American military officials reportedly said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The discovery of a small number of COVID-19 cases among Afghan evacuees halted the last US-bound flight from Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday, American military officials reportedly said.

Eight people who tested positive for the virus were placed in quarantine together with 58 family members, the stars and Stripes daily said, citing unnamed officials. A total of 160 Afghans remained.

Will Powell, a spokesman for the 86th Airlift Wing, said they would likely depart before the end of the month. Those already cleared for travel will be on their way this week.

Some 35,000 Afghan assist workers and their relatives were flown to the airbase after Kabul fell in mid-August. Their relocation to the US was halted in September due to a measles outbreak. Airlifts resumed on October 9, with about a thousand evacuees departing daily.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Germany Powell September October Family From

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

36 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

1 hour ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.