Positive progress made to resume quarantine-free travel between Chinese mainland, HKSAR

(@FahadShabbir)

Positive progress has been made toward the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday

HONG KONG, Nov. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Positive progress has been made toward the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday.

Authorities from both sides have agreed to pursue the common goal of orderly resuming quarantine-free travel at an early date, according to an online statement of the HKSAR government issued after a joint meeting held in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.

Both sides have agreed to set up a special task force to smooth out the link between their respective health code systems and conduct research into port management and joint COVID-19 control mechanisms for effective risk management.

The HKSAR government is now preparing for the full implementation of the resumption and is working on the launch of the Hong Kong health code and mechanisms to assist in the screening of persons at risk.