Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Positive signals have started to appear in Russia-US cybersecurity talks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We have had four rounds of cybersecurity consultations," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show, adding that "the first signals of a positive result appeared in this direction."