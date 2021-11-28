Positive Signals Appear In Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:20 AM
Positive signals have started to appear in Russia-US cybersecurity talks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021)
"We have had four rounds of cybersecurity consultations," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show, adding that "the first signals of a positive result appeared in this direction."