UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Positive Thinking May Lead To Longevity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Positive thinking may lead to longevity

People who are optimistic are more likely to live longer, according to a new study

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :People who are optimistic are more likely to live longer, according to a new study.

"Optimism is specifically related to 11 to 15 percent longer life span, on average, and to greater odds of achieving 'exceptional longevity,' that is, living to the age of 85 or beyond," the report said.

U.S. researchers studied survey data collected from 69,744 women and 1,429 men, who were asked to assess their level of optimism and overall health as well as habits.

The females were followed for 10 years and men for 30 years in the survey. Most of the participants are white with high socioeconomic status.

The relationship between optimism level and longevity was adjusted based on factors including demographics and health behaviours, according to the researchers.

"Other research suggests that more optimistic people may be able to regulate emotions and behavior as well as bounce back from stressors and difficulties more effectively," said Laura Kubzansky, a co-author of the study report.

Further researches are needed to see how optimism could attribute to longevity, as well as if current findings hold universally. The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences.

Related Topics

May Women From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

12 minutes ago

Dollar gains 03 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

8 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

27 minutes ago

Russia, Indonesia Need to Resolve Technical Issues ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Backed Macron's Proposals on Solving Iran Nu ..

3 minutes ago

Woman along with two children recovered in Multan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.