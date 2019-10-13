(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia that it would have been impossible to achieve a positive trend in the Syrian conflict settlement without Saudi Arabia's contribution.

"In this regard, I would like to note the positive role of Saudi Arabia in resolving the Syrian crisis. It's well-known that we are working most closely with Turkey and Iran, but without Saudi Arabia's contribution to the settlement process in Syria, I think, it would have been absolutely impossible to achieve a positive trend," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic.