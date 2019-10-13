UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Positive Trend In Syrian Settlement Would Be Impossible Without Riyadh's Role - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Positive Trend in Syrian Settlement Would Be Impossible Without Riyadh's Role - Putin

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia that it would have been impossible to achieve a positive trend in the Syrian conflict settlement without Saudi Arabia's contribution.

"In this regard, I would like to note the positive role of Saudi Arabia in resolving the Syrian crisis. It's well-known that we are working most closely with Turkey and Iran, but without Saudi Arabia's contribution to the settlement process in Syria, I think, it would have been absolutely impossible to achieve a positive trend," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

2 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.