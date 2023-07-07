(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The possibility of imposing sanctions against Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz is being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller said that Ukraine's Naftogaz continues its attempts to organize unfair legal proceedings regarding the transit of Russian gas to Europe, but the company itself is violating contractual obligations to Gazprom under far-fetched pretexts.

If such unfair actions of Naftogaz continue, it cannot be ruled out that this may lead to sanctions by Russia, he added.

"Of course, this was a well-reasoned statement by the head of Gazprom. There are reasons why this possibility cannot be ruled out," Peskov told reporters when asked if such a possibility is being considered.

Russia will closely follow the situation with Naftogaz and make sure Moscow's interests are respected, the official added.